Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GTES stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

