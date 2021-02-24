Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.44. 1,233,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 388,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,240,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

