GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells $249,025.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00.

GATX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.29. 187,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.