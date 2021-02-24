GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells $249,025.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00.
GATX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.29. 187,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
