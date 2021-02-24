GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). GDS also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $118,900,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,147 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in GDS by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,634,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.70. 599,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.