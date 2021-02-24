GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of GDS worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GDS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -208.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

