Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $8.22 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002108 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $200,180.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.36 or 0.00507404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00066638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00081173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00479774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074104 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.