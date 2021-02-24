Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Down to $49.05

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.05 ($0.64), but opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.62). Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 16,126 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

Get Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.07. The company has a market cap of £69.37 million and a P/E ratio of -20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

About Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.