Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.07

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.07 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 50.60 ($0.66). Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at GBX 49.05 ($0.64), with a volume of 51,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

Get Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.07. The firm has a market cap of £68.51 million and a P/E ratio of -20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

About Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.