Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.48 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $119.48 million and $10.62 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.65 or 0.00735451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

