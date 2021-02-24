Genasys (GNSS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – Genasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2021 – Genasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2021 – Genasys was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/10/2021 – Genasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2021 – Genasys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Genasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNSS opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Genasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth $78,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

