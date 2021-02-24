General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 417,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $111,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

