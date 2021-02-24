General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

General Electric stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,517,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

