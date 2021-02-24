General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 3.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of General Mills worth $391,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after buying an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 168.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after buying an additional 707,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 31,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,804. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

