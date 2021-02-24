General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

