Genesis Vision One Day Volume Reaches $769,922.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $769,922.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00007973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00745182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00060478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.89 or 0.04499895 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

