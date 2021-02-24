Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce $288.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.32 million and the highest is $295.65 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $438.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.
GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.
GMAB stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
