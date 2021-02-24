Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 54,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after buying an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 612,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,637,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349,845 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,249,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

