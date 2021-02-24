Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.
Genmab A/S stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 54,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.