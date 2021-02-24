GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,599 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of GNMK opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,458 shares of company stock worth $3,714,569 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.