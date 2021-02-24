Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.30. 402,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 769,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

