Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading 6% Higher

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.63. 1,062,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,870,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -0.57.
About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.
