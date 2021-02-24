Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading 6% Higher

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.63. 1,062,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,870,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Genprex alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genprex by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genprex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genprex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.