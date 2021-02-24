Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

