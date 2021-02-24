Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

GPC stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

