Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

