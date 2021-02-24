Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,179.71

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,179.71 ($54.61) and traded as high as GBX 5,310 ($69.38). Genus plc (GNS.L) shares last traded at GBX 5,235 ($68.40), with a volume of 119,707 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,886.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,179.71.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total value of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc (GNS.L) Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

