GeoDB Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $23.79 million and $1.24 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,499,770 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

