GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Price Up 11.4%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares rose 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 895,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,712,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.73% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

