Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.01. 14,142,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 6,385,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGB. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,982,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

