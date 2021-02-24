GET Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $13.17 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $100,731.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00747290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.65 or 0.04602313 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

