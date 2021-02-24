GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

