GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 102,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
