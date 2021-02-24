GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 102,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

