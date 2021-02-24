GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

GFL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,468. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. KBC Group NV raised its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $962,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

