Giant (GIC) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Giant has a total market cap of $140,705.22 and approximately $12,507.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Giant has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

