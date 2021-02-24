Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Gibraltar Industries worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

