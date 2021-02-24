Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) received a C$23.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.88.

GEI stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.88. 665,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,401. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.61. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

