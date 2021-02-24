Gifto Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.28 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

