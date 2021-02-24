Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 2,469,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,121,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.52 million, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.