Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 2,469,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,121,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.52 million, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

