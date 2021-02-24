Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.52.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

