Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

