Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.38 ($0.14), but opened at GBX 9.91 ($0.13). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 10.17 ($0.13), with a volume of 12,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.91 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a €0.16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

