Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.20

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.14). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.14), with a volume of 11,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £29.06 million and a P/E ratio of 20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.16 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

