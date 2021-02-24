Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.16 Per Share

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GLB traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.26 ($0.13). The company had a trading volume of 38,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98. The stock has a market cap of £30.09 million and a P/E ratio of 19.38. Glanbia has a 52-week low of GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.59 ($0.15).

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

