GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

