GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/9/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.38.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
