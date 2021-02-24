GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,199.20

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,199.20 ($15.67) and last traded at GBX 1,213 ($15.85), with a volume of 8128167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214.80 ($15.87).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,586.92 ($20.73).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,334.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,405.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.11%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders bought 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

