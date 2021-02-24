GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

