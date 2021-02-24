Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Several research firms have recently commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock opened at GBX 306.25 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.48. Glencore plc has a twelve month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.55 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.81 billion and a PE ratio of -21.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore plc (GLEN.L)’s payout ratio is -0.71%.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

