Glennon Small Companies Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GC1)

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.62.

Glennon Small Companies Company Profile

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

