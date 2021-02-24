Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.86

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $20.50. Global Partners shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 113,222 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

