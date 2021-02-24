Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.67 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $380,611.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.