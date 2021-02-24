GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Down 1.6%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and last traded at GBX 1,171 ($15.30). Approximately 5,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 77,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,248.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,459.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 141.08.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £11,000,000 ($14,371,570.42). Also, insider Bernard A. Cragg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £1,100,000 ($1,437,157.04).

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

