Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.70. 3,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.22. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.